Dallas Keuchel Reportedly Makes His Free Agent Decision

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros celebrates after striking out the New York Yankees in the first inning during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Free agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel will reportedly look to resurrect his career in the National League.

Keuchel, who was released by the Chicago White Sox last week and cleared waivers, freeing him to sign with any team of his choosing, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Should Keuchel reach the majors in Arizona, he'll reunite with his former Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom.

The 2015 AL Cy Young winner and a two-time All-Star, Keuchel spent the last two-plus seasons with the White Sox. His stint in Chicago got off to a promising start, as the southpaw posted a 6-2 record with a 1.99 ERA in 11 starts during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

However, Keuchel's stats deteriorated in 2021, as he went 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 32 games (30 starts). Keuchel allowed 189 hits and a career-high 59 walks in 162 innings.

This season, the 34-year-old pitched miserably for the Southsiders, going 2-5 with a bloated 7.88 ERA and unsightly 2.16 WHIP before being let go.

We'll see if Keuchel has anything left in the tank with the D-Backs.