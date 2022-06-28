Dansby Swanson Sticking With Agency: MLB World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game 4 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Excel Sports Management lost one prominent client who used to play in the Atlanta Braves' infield, but a former teammate isn't following him out of the agency.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, first baseman Freddie Freeman cut ties with the agency after privately expressing displeasure about how they handled his free agency. He's currently listed as self-represented.

After winning the World Series in his 12th season with the team and expressing desire to stay, Freeman wound up signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers once Atlanta traded for Matt Olson. The Braves must now work toward keeping Dansby Swanson in town beyond 2022.

In the midst of a career year, Swanson will enter free agency this offseason. The 28-year-old shortstop, who is also represented by Excel Sports, told Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he "would never leave the agency."

Fans are worried that the former No. 1 pick is also on his way out of the organization.

If Swanson keeps playing this well, he's going to draw considerable interest on the open market. Despite a rough start, he's hitting .304/.367/.504 with 13 home runs, 11 stolen bases and the highest WAR (via FanGraphs) among all shortstops.

Although he doesn't boast Freeman's MVP resume, Swanson is younger and a strong defender at a premium position. He could potentially parlay his breakout season into a nine-figure payday.

It's unclear if he feels as strongly about staying in Atlanta as Freeman, who just completed an emotional return to Truist Park. If Swanson isn't looking to leave, his agency might want to take a different negotiating approach.