MLB Manager Admits That He’s “Scared” Right Now

Nationals manager Davey Martinez is admittedly “scared” after the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

The 2020 MLB season could be in jeopardy less than a week after the season began. It was a great weekend of sports. But it came to unfortunate and abrupt end on Monday morning.

The Marlins discovered 11 of its 33 players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, Miami decided to play the Phillies on Sunday. Now, Philadelphia is obviously concerned that an addition outbreak could take place amid the Phillies’ organization.

The MLB as a whole is concerned about the 2020 season following Monday’s dire news. Nats manager Davey Martinez is “scared” about the 2020 season moving forward.

Davey Martinez, who had a heart scare last September: "I'm going to be honest with you, I'm scared." Says he only goes from the ballpark to his house, wears his mask all the time, now washes his hands "99 times a day." — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2020

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m scared,” said Martinez, who dealt with a heart issue last season.

Plenty of players and coaches likely feel similar feelings towards the 2020 season. Concerns surrounding the pandemic seemingly disappeared once baseball returned last week. But Monday’s disappointing news brought the pandemic back into the spotlight where it should’ve been all along.

If baseball’s 2020 season is going to work, the sport’s organizations are going to have to take the pandemic more seriously. More importantly, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has to do a better job implementing strict protocol to prevent more situations like the Marlins and Phillies are currently dealing with.

For now, it appears the MLB is moving forward with the 2020 season. Any other coronavirus outbreaks within the league could prove fatal to the season, though.