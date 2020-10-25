Dave Roberts’ Reaction To The Game 4 Loss Is Going Viral

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had one of the most gut-wrenching reactions to a World Series loss that we’ve seen in a long, long time.

Roberts and the Dodgers have been seeking a World Series title for several years now. Los Angeles has arguably been the best team in baseball for about five years, but Roberts’ team has not been able to close out a season with a World Series.

Los Angeles thought it was getting pretty close tonight. The Dodgers led the Rays, 2-1, heading into Game 4 on Saturday night. And Los Angeles pitcher Kenley Jansen came within one strike of closing out Tampa Bay to give his team a 3-1 lead.

Tampa Bay, of course, had other plans. The Rays had an insane walkoff win in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday night.

FOX Sports MLB summed it up best:

RAYS WIN! RAYS WIN! WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! WOW! pic.twitter.com/2G1vyOFkji — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

Roberts’ reaction said it all, too. This is just heartbreaking to watch:

Every Dodgers fan after that ending pic.twitter.com/s15brd9ckL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

Thankfully for the Dodgers, this series is far from over.

Los Angeles is expected to go with Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 on Sunday night, while Tampa Bay is scheduled to start Tyler Glasnow.

Game 5 of the now tied World Series is scheduled to begin at 8:08 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The game will be on FOX.