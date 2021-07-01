Dave Roberts Shares Latest On Trevor Bauer Situation

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is getting a lot of media scrutiny this week following the bombshell allegations against pitcher Trevor Bauer.

On Thursday, Roberts offered the media an update on his pitcher’s status. He said that Bauer is still with the team and the Dodgers intend to let him start this Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Roberts said that they were directed not to make any moves as it relates to Bauer until they receive guidance from Major League Baseball. “It’s out of our hands,” he said.

Roberts did mention that he has spoken to Bauer. But he would not tell the media what was said in that conversation.

There will undoubtedly be opposition to this decision. But we can probably expect Major League Baseball to come to some kind of resolution about Bauer soon.

Allegations emerged this week that Trevor Bauer assaulted a woman. Through his attorney, Bauer has vehemently denied the allegations. The Dodgers soon released a statement stating that they were aware of the allegations being made against him.

The allegations against Bauer are very serious and very graphic.

Trevor Bauer won the NL Cy Young award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He earned All-MLB First Team honors and led the National League in ERA.

In the ensuing offseason, the Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. Bauer can opt out of that contract after each of the first two seasons.