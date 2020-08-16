Video: Angels SS Made The Play Of The MLB Season Last Night

The 2020 Major League Baseball season has featured plenty of highlight-worthy plays, but few – if any – are more impressive than the one made by David Fletcher on Saturday night.

Fletcher, 26, has been enjoying a breakout season for the American League West franchise. He’s hitting .306 with three home runs and nine RBI. Fletcher has been playing stout defense, too.

That defense was fully on display on Saturday night when the Angels took on the Dodgers.

Fletcher made one of the most-impressive plays an MLB shortstop can make. He went deep into the hole and fired a Derek Jeter-esque jump throw across the diamond to make the out in time.

David Fletcher. Bottom text. pic.twitter.com/3bOuswFb4l — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 16, 2020

It really doesn’t get much better than that.

“Do you think Fletcher needs performance diminishing drugs to make it fair for the league?” one Angels fan joked in response.

“When he retires, I wish to see a statue of him either in front of the stadium or in front of Disneyland,” another added.

“The dude is just a great ball player. He’s Kirby Puckett. Perhaps not the power but he’s a ball player,” one said.

The Angels lost to the Dodgers, 6-5, in extra innings. The Angels dropped to 7-14 on the season with Saturday’s loss, but Fletcher’s play is clearly a bright spot for the franchise right now.