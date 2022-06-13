David Ortiz Names The Best MLB Player He's Ever Seen

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MLB is bidding farewell to an all-time great this season.

Upon signing a one-year deal back with the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols confirmed that he will retire following the 2022 season. Five years later, he'll be a shoo-in to join recent Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz in Cooperstown.

Per Héctor Gómez of Diamante Deportivo, Big Papi had high praise for the 42-year-old slugger.

"He's the best player I’ve seen," Ortiz said of Pujols. "MLB should be working on giving him a proper goodbye of the higher caliber."

Younger fans may not truly appreciate Pujols' greatness, as he hasn't batted above .275 or slugged higher than .500 since first joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. However, he was previously MLB's best hitter for a decade.

From 2001 to 2011, Pujols batted an incredible .328/.420/.617 with more walks than strikeouts. One could argue he was short-changed by only winning NL MVP honors three times, as he finished second four other seasons. He even led the NL in WAR when placing ninth on the 2007 MVP ballot.

With 683 home runs, Pujols is currently fifth on the all-time leaderboard. However, the former 13th-round pick will unlikely receive enough playing time during his final season to pass Alex Rodriguez at 696 and join Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron, and Babe Ruth in the 700 club.

Ortiz is nevertheless right about Pujols deserving an elaborate sendoff worthy of a generational icon.