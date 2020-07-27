Star MLB Pitcher Calls Out Commissioner Rob Manfred

Dodgers star pitcher David Price chose to sit out the 2020 season in light of the global pandemic. After the Marlins’ pandemic-related outbreak on Monday, Price called out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a feisty tweet.

Price is one of the more notable players to sit out the 2020 season. The star pitcher was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this off-season after spending four years with Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers expected Price to be a huge contributor to their starting pitching rotation.

But given the current public health circumstances, Price made the tough decision to sit the season out. The move was greeted with mixed opinions from fans and analysts. But after the Marlins’ team-wide COVID-19 outbreak on Monday, Price feels his reasoning for sitting out the season has been validated.

The veteran pitcher blasted Rob Manfred in a new tweet on Monday, calling out the MLB commissioner for not putting player health at the top of his priorities. Take a look at Price’s latest tweet below.

Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first. Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed. — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 27, 2020

David Price makes a valid argument. Rob Manfred’s next step could prove eye-opening in how he handles the situation.

The MLB has since postponed both the Marlins-Orioles game and the Phillies-Yankees game. We’ll see what comes next.