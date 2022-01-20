Deaths At MLB Ballpark Have Been Ruled Suicide, Homicide

San Diego law-enforcement investigators released the cause of a death of a mother and her child who died after a fall last September at Petco Park on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the San Diego Police Department in consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, the death of Raquel Wilkins, 40, was ruled a suicide. Authorities ruled that the death of her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, was a homicide.

Wilkins and her son fell around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 25 as fans entered Petco Park for a San Diego Padres game against the Atlanta Braves. The pair fell from a dining and concessions area on the third-floor concourse to a sidewalk below — the equivalent of six stories high.

Wilkins and her son were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m.

San Diego police officials had previously called the deaths “suspicious” and planned to investigate shortly after the incident occurred. Wednesday’s statement said detectives “conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths.”

BREAKING: A mother and son's deadly fall from the upper concourse at Petco Park last September has been ruled a murder-suicide. https://t.co/q5mEVwoRTc — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) January 19, 2022

San Diego police released no other details about the incident on Wednesday, saying that they would “not be making any further comment on the case” and that the Wilkins family was asking for privacy “during this difficult time.”

The San Diego Padres released a statement following Wednesday’s announcement, expressing their sympathies to those affected by the tragedy.

“In light of today’s statement from the San Diego Police Department, we want to reiterate our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of those involved in this tragedy,” the team wrote, per NBC San Diego.

[ESPN]