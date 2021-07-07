Dee Strange-Gordon Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

MLB veteran free agent infielder Dee Strange-Gordon is hoping that his fourth try with an NL Central team will be the charm in 2021.

Strange-Gordon, who has yet to appear in a regular season game this year, has signed a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He’ll report to Indianapolis, the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate.

Strange-Gordon opted out of his contract with the Chicago Cubs yesterday after playing 27 games in Triple-A. He signed a minor league deal with Chicago after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers in May.

Strange-Gordon played in 10 games for the Brewers’ Triple-A team after being released by the Cincinnati Reds in spring training. The St. Louis Cardinals are the only NL Central organization he has not been a part of this season.

The 33-year-old Strange-Gordon last appeared in the majors in 2020, playing in 33 games for the Seattle Mariners. The versatile former fourth-round pick produced just a .200/.268/.482 slash line with 12 runs scored, three RBI and three stolen bases.

Strange-Gordon’s best MLB seasons came in 2014 and 2015, when he made back-to-back All-Star appearances, the first one for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the second for the Miami Marlins.