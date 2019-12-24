New York Mets To Sign Former Yankees Star

The New York Mets have had quite the offseason. Amid huge shifts in ownership, a new manager, and evolving contract situations with existing players on the roster, the team has taken a big step in improving what was a brutal bullpen in 2019, signing former Yankees relieved Dellin Betances.

Betances was a key piece of the Yankees’ pen from 2011-18. This past season was derailed by injury, missing the early part of the season with a bone spur in his shoulder, and then suffering a partially torn achilles after just one appearance.

When healthy, Betances has been an excellent reliever. He has a career ERA of 2.36, and is a four-time All-Star.

Now, he’s making the move from the Bronx to Queens. SNY’s Andy Martino broke the initial news.

Sources: Mets have agreed to terms with Dellin Betances — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 24, 2019

The @Mets are gifted Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) and his fantastic curveball. In 2018 the pitch recorded a: .125 BAA

.150 xBA

15% SwSt

56% K rate pic.twitter.com/sjAE1P7azq — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) December 24, 2019

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Dellin Betances and the Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with two player options.

Right-handed reliever Dellin Betances and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes two player options. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 24, 2019

More contract details are emerging:

Betances: 2020 guaranteed with 2021 player option. He can trigger a 2022 player option if he reaches certain thresholds in 2022. It’s not a guaranteed third year player option. #mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 24, 2019

Betances: 5.3M signing bonus + 2.2M 2020 salary. 6M 2021 player option with 3M buyout if he doesn’t exercise. 10.5M guarantee — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 24, 2019

The Mets finished the 2019 season 86-76, a nine game improvement from the season before, but finished three games out of a Wild Card spot. Manager Mickey Callaway was fired after the season, and replaced by Mets great Carlos Beltran, in his first managerial role.

The Mets’ biggest 2019 acquisition was star closer Edwin Diaz, via trade with the Seattle Mariners. They also signed back their former closer Jeurys Familia, forming what looked like a dynamite one-two punch at the back end of the pen, at least on paper.

Both players had extremely poor seasons, with Diaz posting a 5.59 ERA a year after being arguably the best closer in baseball.

If Diaz and Familia can bounce back, and Betances recovers from an injury-plagued 2019, this pen has a very high ceiling. That is a big if though.

Update: Betances has released a statement confirming his new home.

Mets fans don’t always have great days, but they’re celebrating on Christmas Eve with an early present.