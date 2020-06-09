11-Year MLB Veteran Outfielder Announces His Retirement

Denard Span is stepping away from Major League Baseball, after being out of the league for all of the 2019 season. He spent 11 years in the league as a very effective center fielder.

The lefty made his debut in 2008 for the Minnesota Twins, for whom he’d play his first five seasons. He’d go on to play for the Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, and Seattle Mariners. He finishes with a career .281 batting average, with 71 home runs, 490 RBIs, and 773 runs scored.

The Mariners declined to pick up the 2019 option on Span’s contract. He did not land with a team last year, which he says really took his heart out of the game. That led to his retirement, which he says he believes is probably premature based on his ability.

“I would say, in my heart, once I didn’t sign a contract going into the 2020 season, that was it for me,” Denard Span told MLB Trade Rumors. “I’m a man of principles, and when those principles aren’t met, I can’t go along with it… I honestly recognize that I’m not the player that I was when I was in D.C. or when I was in Minnesota. But, I still know that I have value.

Denard Span Discusses His Decision To Walk Away https://t.co/tRVlo0Xt8F pic.twitter.com/sTFb7Kzhli — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 9, 2020

Span says that while he acknowledges that he is no longer a player worth an eight-digit salary, he also doesn’t think he’s a league minimum guy. That is what he was offered to play again, which he doesn’t believe is right.

“For me, how do you go from 500 at-bats, being a productive player — you look over the course of my career, I’ve never been a problem in the clubhouse, either — how do you equate that to $1.5MM or all the way down to league minimum?” […] “It just was like, ’How did I get to this point where now I have to prove that I can play when I just had 500 at-bats last year?’”

Between the Rays and Mariners in 2018, Span had pretty decent numbers, batting .261/.341/.419 with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs. Those last two were actually each the second-highest marks of his career for a single-season. The fact that he couldn’t land a more lucrative offer, even as a fourth outfielder, is very curious.

Span calls it a career at 36 years old.

