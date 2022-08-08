Dennis Eckersley Will Be Retiring: MLB World Reacts
MLB Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is retiring.
The longtime MLB broadcaster will be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Eckersley is hoping to spend more time with friends and family members.
Eckersley will be missed by the fans.
"Tough not having Remy or Eck in the booth anymore. Been a shitty summer," one fan tweeted.
"Terrible news for NESN and Sox fans but congrats to Eck! he was always great to listen to on Sox games and even better to talk to you in person," another fan admitted.
"On a personal note, Eck is probably my favorite person I’ve covered on the media beat. Absurdly honest, understands the job, and for someone so accomplished in baseball, he still loves it like a fan," Chad Finn added.
Best of luck in retirement, Dennis.