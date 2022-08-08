Dennis Eckersley Will Be Retiring: MLB World Reacts

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 24: Hall of Fame Dennis Eckersley is introduced during the 2022 Hall of Fame weekend at the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is retiring.

The longtime MLB broadcaster will be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Eckersley is hoping to spend more time with friends and family members.

Eckersley will be missed by the fans.

"Tough not having Remy or Eck in the booth anymore. Been a shitty summer," one fan tweeted.

"Terrible news for NESN and Sox fans but congrats to Eck! he was always great to listen to on Sox games and even better to talk to you in person," another fan admitted.

"On a personal note, Eck is probably my favorite person I’ve covered on the media beat. Absurdly honest, understands the job, and for someone so accomplished in baseball, he still loves it like a fan," Chad Finn added.

Best of luck in retirement, Dennis.