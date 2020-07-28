Derek Jeter Announces Update On The Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are making changes in their COVID-19 protocols after an outbreak resulted in at least 17 positive tests among the organization.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a press release that the team will be moving to a daily COVID-19 testing schedule. Additionally, the franchise will implement “additional preventative procedures” for its traveling party.

The Marlins are currently still in Philadelphia, where they won two out of three games against the Phillies in the season-opening series last weekend. The team was supposed to travel home to take on the Baltimore Orioles the last two days.

Additionally, all of Miami’s games have been postponed at least through Sunday.

“We look forward to safely returning to Miami where we conducted a successful and healthy Spring 2.0 before departing on the road and experiencing challenges,” Jeter wrote. “For the time being, we will remain in Philadelphia and gather information in order to make informed decisions and prepare for our return to action next week.”

With the Marlins out of action through Sunday–and the Phillies still in quarantine–the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will meet tomorrow and Thursday instead.

The two teams will then make up their games against Miami and Philadelphia later in the season.