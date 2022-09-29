Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night.

The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris.

Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior to the end of the regular season this weekend.

Jeter took to social media following Judge's 61st blast, celebrating his fellow Yankees star's achievement.

"Yes!!!" he tweeted on Wednesday night.

Yankees fans are hoping that Jeter will become more involved with the franchise moving forward.

Some are even joking that he needs to help the front office pay up for Judge in free agency.

The New York Yankees slugger is set to hit the open market this winter after turning down a contract extension earlier in the year.