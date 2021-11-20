Derek Jeter Has Blunt Response To Carlos Correa’s Gold Glove Comment

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa turned a lot of heads this week when he questioned Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s résumé.

During an appearance on the “Me Gustan Los Deportes” podcast last week, Correa said Jeter didn’t deserve any of the Gold Glove Awards he won over the course of his career. Jeter retired from the MLB as a five-time Gold Glover winner.

On Friday afternoon, SportsGrid’s Craig Mish asked Jeter what he thought about Correa’s comments. Fortunately, his response was captured on video.

“I heard about that,” Jeter replied. “I didn’t think much about it; I don’t know how my name came up. My Spanish is not that good. I still haven’t seen it; I don’t know how my name was brought up, but it doesn’t even warrant a response. I mean, I could go a lot of different directions but I won’t.”

.@CraigMish asked Derek Jeter about Carlos Correa's comments in which he said Jeter didn't deserve any of his Gold Gloves. Jeter: "I didn't think much about it." pic.twitter.com/plB3kPPj4s — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) November 19, 2021

At the end of the day, Jeter is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and still has five Gold Gloves sitting in his trophy case.

Correa’s comments certainly ruffled some feathers in the Bronx, but all would be forgiven if he signs with the Yankees in the offseason.

Not only is Correa considered one of the top free agents on the open market, the Yankees have a need at shortstop. It would be ironic if he joins the franchise that Jeter grew up with.