Derek Jeter’s Response To Marlins Question Is Going Viral

Although his playing career has been over for the past few years, it’s apparent that Derek Jeter is still great at handling the media.

The MLB held a press conference for Jeter and Larry Walker since they were just voted into the Hall of Fame. During the press conference, the former Yankees shortstop was asked about his lack of success as the part owner of the Miami Marlins.

“All the success you had in two decades as a player and as a teammate, has it made it all the more frustrating what you’re going through in Miami with the losing and the empty ballpark,” the reporter asked. “And where would winning a title as CEO of the Marlins fit in alongside your accomplishments with the Yankees?”

Jeter had a hilarious response to the question, saying “No it’s been a lot of fun losing.” He couldn’t hold back his laughter when making that comment.

He did then give a serious answer to the reporter, saying “We’ve taken on quite a challenge down in Miami. We believe in the fan base and we understand that it’s going to take time. I preach patience even though I have none.”

You can listen to his full response to the question here:

No ones handles the media better than Jeter. pic.twitter.com/nFxtwar4jq — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 22, 2020

Jeter hasn’t changed how he conducts his press conferences at all.

It’s been a struggle trying to rebuild the Marlins, but it sounds like Jeter is ready for the challenge. For now though, he’ll enjoy this special week as he’s officially a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The official induction into the Hall of Fame for Jeter will take place this July. It should be an awesome experience for a player that has accomplished nearly everything when it comes to professional baseball.