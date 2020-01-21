Derek Jeter Misses Out On Unanimous Election Into Hall Of Fame

All it took was one year of eligibility for Derek Jeter to make the National Baseball Hall of Fame. However, the New York Yankees shortstop wasn’t unanimously voted into Cooperstown.

Jeter had an incredible career in the Bronx, accomplishing almost every possible thing any fan could have ever imagined. He was a 14-time All-Star at shortstop, he’s a five-time World Series champion and he finished sixth all-time for most hits in MLB history.

Despite all his achievements over the course of his 20-year career with the Yankees, the voters didn’t all agree on Jeter making the Hall of Fame in his first year. To be more precise, one voter didn’t believe ‘The Captain’ should receive the honor at this moment.

It turns out that Jeter received 99.7 percent of the votes, the highest of any position player in league history. This means there’s only one voter that didn’t put the longtime Yankees shortstop on their ballot.

Since Jeter isn’t a unanimous Hall of Famer, his former teammate Mariano Rivera keeps his title as the only player to receive 100 percent of the votes.

Jeter isn’t the only player to make the Hall of Fame this year, as he’s joined by Larry Walker. The former MVP spent time with Expos, Rockies and Cardinals.

Wow. Derek Jeter is one vote short of being unanimous. His 99.7 % is still the highest of any position player in history. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 21, 2020

As you’d expect, the baseball world is stunned that Jeter didn’t receive every vote. That being said, voters sometimes like to spread the wealth when others are locks to make it.

