Derek Jeter Reacts To Major Career Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Thirty years ago today, the New York Yankees made one of the best draft picks in franchise history when they selected Derek Jeter sixth overall.

You can look up all of Jeter's individual accomplishments on your own time, but clearly, the skinny high school shortstop from Michigan was worth the Yankees' investment in 1992.

On the anniversary of his draft day, the official MLB Vault Twitter account shared a brief video tribute to Jeter, and the 14-time All-Star, who is new to the bird app, responded to the love.

"Way to make a guy feel old… a dream come true getting the call from the Yankees," Jeter wrote.

Of the five players taken before Jeter in the 1992 MLB Draft, four of them made the major leagues and two--outfielder Jeffrey Hammonds and infielder Phil Nevin, the No. 1 overall pick--made All-Star appearances.

However, none of them came close to making the same type of impact as Jeter did on and off the field with New York.