Derek Jeter Has Released A Statement On The Marlins

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has released a statement on the COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

The Marlins’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed. Miami played in Philadelphia this past weekend and had multiple players test positive for the coronavirus. Monday morning, it was reported that the Marlins have at least 13 positive cases.

Both the Marlins-Orioles game and the Phillies-Yankees game have been postponed, according to the MLB.

Jeter released a statement on the situation on Monday morning.

“The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters,” Jeter said. “After a successful Spring 2.0, we now have experienced challenges once we went on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of the situation. We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

As of now, the rest of Major League Baseball is scheduled to play this evening.

Of course, that could change.