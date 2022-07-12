Derek Jeter Reveals Why He Had Issues With Alex Rodriguez

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 23: (L-R) Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on April 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were linked together for the majority of their MLB careers. That being said, their friendship wasn't as lengthy as people thought.

In ESPN's The Captain documentary, Jeter opened up about his relationship with Rodriguez.

Jeter revealed that his relationship with Rodriguez changed in 2001. That's because he realized then that Rodriguez wasn't "a true friend."

At that time, Rodriguez made some head-scratching comments about Jeter in an interview with Esquire.

"He's never had to lead," Rodriguez said, via TMZ. "He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second. I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern."

Obviously, those comments weren't going to fly with Jeter.

"I’m very, very loyal," Jeter replied. "As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.'"

In ESPN's new documentary, Rodriguez took responsibility for his fractured friendship with Jeter.

"To allow that opening, that gap, that space to come between Derek and I, that's on me," Rodriguez said.