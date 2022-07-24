Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend.

Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.

"Very disappointed to miss today's induction ceremony. Unfortunately, my family is dealing with a COVID situation," Jeter wrote.

Jeter was part of the Hall of Fame's 2020 class, but when COVID canceled the induction ceremony that summer, it was moved to September 2021.

In addition to Jeter, former MLB stars Larry Walker and Ted Simmons, as well as MLBPA executive director Marvin Miller were welcomed into the Hall 10 months ago.

No one was voted in last year. This year's class includes David Ortiz, Gil Hodges, Bud Fowler, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva and Buck O'Neil.