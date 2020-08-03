Derek Jeter Shoots Down 1 Growing Marlins Rumor

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has shot down one growing rumor about his players following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The NL East franchise has been hit hard by a coronavirus outbreak within their ballclub. Miami has had more than a dozen players and staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Miami, which opened the season in Philadelphia, has not played since July 26. The Marlins are scheduled to resume play on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Ahead of their re-start, Jeter met with the media to discuss the current state of the team. He shot down one growing rumor about his players in the process.

In the days following the Marlins’ outbreak, it was suggested that some players had acted recklessly following an exhibition game against Atlanta. Some speculated that the Marlins’ players picked up COVID-19 by going out to bars and clubs in Atlanta following the season beginning.

Jeter said today that the rumor is not true.

“Our guys were not running around town in Atlanta,” Jeter said. “There was no salacious activity.”

Jeter did admit that some of Miami’s traveling party was not as cautious as they needed to be. That will have to change moving forward.

“Some of our traveling party had a false sense of security,” he said.

Miami is set to take on Baltimore on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. E.T.