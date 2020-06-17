Details Of MLB’s Latest Offer To Players Has Leaked

We might be getting Major League Baseball in 2020, after all. The latest reports indicate that the owners and players are once again working toward an agreement.

On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed doubt that there would be any games played this year. However, Manfred and MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark reportedly met today to try and make progress.

Nothing has been agreed to yet, but there is at least a new offer on the table from the owners. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and FOX Sports, it would call for a 60-game season beginning on July 19 or 20.

Player salaries would be fully prorated and the owners would get the expanded playoffs they’ve been seeking for 2020 and 2021. In turn, the MLBPA would agree to waive any potential filing of grievances.

Source: MLB proposal includes: •60 games in 70 days

•Season starting July 19th/20th

•Full Prorated Salary

•Expanded Playoffs in 2020 and 2021

•Waiving of any potential grievance — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2020

Joel Sherman of the New York Post has some additional details, writing that while there is no deal yet, there is “momentum” and “positive” developments.

Deep breath moment: Clark/Manfred met and MLB made an offer for 60 Gs/full prorated salary and there is clear wiggle room for games to grow. This is positive and momentum. It is not yet a deal. And I always caution this key element: These sides hate each other. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 17, 2020

As Sherman says, these two sides are not on good terms. Even if something gets worked out here, we’re likely in line for a lengthy labor battle leading up to the expiration of the current CBA following the 2021 season.

Still, it is at least encouraging that there is motivation to play games. If you’re a baseball fan, any number of games is better than nothing, and not playing at all in 2020 could be a death knell for the sport.