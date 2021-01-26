Details Emerge From J.T. Realmuto’s Phillies Contract

On Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies locked up the catcher position by signing J.T. Realmuto to a longterm deal.

According to MLB reporter Craig Mish, Realmuto and the Phillies agreed to a five-year contract worth $115.5 million. The star catcher spent the last two seasons in Philly after being acquired via trade with the Miami Marlines back in February 2019.

Realmuto had several other suitors before the Phillies locked him up with a five-year deal. According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Braves were the other team in the sweepstakes.

MLB insider Jayson Stark offered a further glimpse into the contract details for Realmuto and the Phillies. According to Stark’s report, Realmuto won’t receive a signing bonus.

The star catcher’s contract also does not include a team or player option and contains no buyout.

Realmuto's 5-year, $115.5M deal with #Phillies has an unusual structure, sources say. No signing bonus. No options. No buyouts. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 26, 2021

During the shortened 2020 season, Realmuto hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs while slashing .266/.349/.491 in 47 games.

In 2019, Realmuto made his second-consecutive All-Star Game, while hitting .275 while blasting 25 home runs and driving in 83 runs. He also took home a Gold Glove for his defensive performance behind the plate that season.

The Phillies disappointed last season, finishing four games under .500 and missing the playoffs. The NL East is one of the most stacked divisions in baseball, so the Phillies will have their hands full once again.