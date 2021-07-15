Details Emerge From Situation With The Yankees

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were slated to renew their rivalry tonight and collectively welcome Major League Baseball back from the All-Star break. But circumstances have changed rapidly.

A short while ago, tonight’s game between the Yankees and Red Sox was officially postponed due to a COVID-19 issue. According to MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman, the issue is pretty serious.

Per the report, the Yankees are dealing with multiple positives for COVID-19 in their clubhouse. Thankfully, nobody in the organization is known to be symptomatic as of writing.

For the entire game to be postponed, it must be a lot of positives. Or at least enough players that the Yankees couldn’t adequately prepare for the game on time.

ESPN’s Marly Rivera put the number at “at least two position players.”

Yankees have multiple positives, causing the postponed. No one known to be symptomatic at this time. @Ken_Rosenthal 1st with news — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 15, 2021

Yankees-Red Sox tonight postponed due to NYY’s COVID-19 issue, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2021

COVID-19 has been an issue for the entirety of the 2021 season as the pandemic continues – albeit at less lethal levels than last year. To date, most MLB stadiums are taking place with reduced capacity

Perhaps the biggest change for this season has been the Toronto Blue Jays having to start their season outside of their home city due to travel restrictions in Canada.

But this is one of the biggest cancellations that Major League Baseball has seen this year. Yankees-Red Sox is baseball’s biggest rivalries (even when one of the teams is clearly not at their best).

Hopefully this is the last big game – or series – that gets affected by the ongoing pandemic.