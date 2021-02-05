Details Emerge Of Trevor Bauer’s Contract With Los Angeles Dodgers

Trevor Bauer put an end to all the speculation regarding his free agency decision this Friday, signing a lucrative deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bauer had a career year in 2020, posting a 1.73 ERA and 5-4 record. Clearly teams weren’t concerned about the fact that he put up those numbers in a shortened season, as both the Dodgers and Mets were willing to break the bank.

The Dodgers, however, managed to win the sweepstakes for Bauer because of the way their front office structured his contract.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Dodgers gave Bauer a three-year, $102 million guaranteed deal. He’ll make $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022, making him the highest-paid player in the MLB for both seasons.

Bauer can opt out after each year, but it’s tough to envision a scenario where he passes up the opportunity to make $45 million in one season.

Trevor Bauer's three-year deal with the Dodgers is for $102 million guaranteed — and for $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022. He can opt out after each year, meaning he'll make $40M if he opts out this year, $85M if he does so after 2022 and $102M if he stays all three. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2021

Passan said the Mets offered a higher overall value for Bauer, but they were unable to match the numbers the Dodgers posted in the first two years of the deal.

“The New York Mets offered a higher overall value than the Dodgers, but those numbers in the first two years of Trevor Bauer’s deal are massive and would make him the highest-paid player in baseball in each of those seasons,” Passan tweeted. “Chances of him staying for a third year are minimal.”

Los Angeles already had a stacked rotation, but it doesn’t hurt to add another Cy Young winner.