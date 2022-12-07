Details From Aaron Judge's New Contract Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Aaron Judge bet on himself heading into the 2022 season. That turned out to be a smart move.

On Wednesday, the Yankees agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with Judge. His initial offer from the team in the spring was a total of $213.5 million..

Just to put into perspective how lucrative this contract is for Judge, he'll make nearly $770,000 per week.

The full breakdown for Judge shows that he'll make $110,000 per day, $4,600 per hour and $76 per minute.

Judge had a historic season in 2022. He had a .311 batting average with 62 home runs and 131 RBI.

The Yankees had to bring Judge back for the 2023 season. If he didn't return, the franchise would have to quickly pivot to other free agents.

While the Yankees could potentially regret Judge's contract in years from now, the fan base has to be thrilled that he's returning to the Bronx.