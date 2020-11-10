Details Have Emerged From Tony La Russa’s DUI Arrest

The Chicago White Sox are still dealing with the fallout surrounding new manager Tony La Russa’s DUI arrest back in February.

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the details of La Russa’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence back in the Phoenix area. The 76-year-old was officially charged with DUI one day before being hired by the White Sox in late October.

La Russa was also arrested for DUI back in 2007. Reportedly, the White Sox knew about his most recent legal issue when they hired him to replace Rick Renteria.

This afternoon, Passan dropped information regarding La Russa’s arrest from court documents he obtained. The alleged details aren’t great for the skipper.

According to the arresting officer, La Russa basically tried to big league him with the old “Do you know who I am?” routine.

ESPN obtained the full arrest report for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa's DUI charge. "Do you see my ring?" La Russa said to the arresting officer. "I'm a Hall of Famer baseball person. I'm legit. I'm a Hall of Famer, brother." News at ESPN: https://t.co/C1lHlik4Zl pic.twitter.com/GnqS5k7V9e — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 10, 2020

LaRussa had been out of managing since 2011 before being tabbed the White Sox to head one of MLB’s most exciting young teams. On paper, it seemed like a curious fit.

Now, Chicago is having problems with its new head man before he’s even had the chance to get in the dugout. Not great.