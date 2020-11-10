The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Tony La Russa’s DUI Arrest

Tony LaRussa waves at the crowd before throwing out first pitch in a Chicago White Sox jersey.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are still dealing with the fallout surrounding new manager Tony La Russa’s DUI arrest back in February.

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the details of La Russa’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence back in the Phoenix area. The 76-year-old was officially charged with DUI one day before being hired by the White Sox in late October.

La Russa was also arrested for DUI back in 2007. Reportedly, the White Sox knew about his most recent legal issue when they hired him to replace Rick Renteria.

This afternoon, Passan dropped information regarding La Russa’s arrest from court documents he obtained. The alleged details aren’t great for the skipper.

According to the arresting officer, La Russa basically tried to big league him with the old “Do you know who I am?” routine.

LaRussa had been out of managing since 2011 before being tabbed the White Sox to head one of MLB’s most exciting young teams. On paper, it seemed like a curious fit.

Now, Chicago is having problems with its new head man before he’s even had the chance to get in the dugout. Not great.


