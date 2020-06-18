Details Of The MLBPA’s New Proposal Have Leaked

This week, MLB owners offered players a 60-game season that would begin in July. While there’s no denying this is an improvement from previous offers, the MLBPA has decided to counter it.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the MLBPA is asking for a 70-game season that would begin on July 19 and finish on September 30. It also includes $50 million in playoff bonuses and a 50-50 split on new postseason TV revenue in 2021.

Owners might be hesitant about agreeing to the deal due to the postseason TV revenue. As far as everything else in the deal, the MLBPA’s offer isn’t that much different from what the owners sent out on Wednesday.

In fact, you can make a strong argument that fans would be in favor of the MLBPA’s deal compared to what the owners have put on the table. Those extra 10 games could result in more revenue for all 30 teams.

Among the details in MLBPA’s new proposal, sources tell ESPN: – 70-game season from July 19-Sept. 30

– $50M in playoff bonuses

– 50/50 split of new postseason TV revenues in 2021

– Forgiveness of salary advance for Tier I-III players

– Universal DH

– Mutual waiver of grievance — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 18, 2020

Another intriguing aspect to this offer is the universal designated hitter. It’s an idea that will be seen as controversial, especially for fans who for some reason enjoy watching pitchers step up to the plate.

This offer from the MLBPA doesn’t mean baseball is definitely happening this summer, but at least both sides are showing a sense of urgency.

Earlier this month, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred admit that he wasn’t 100-percent confident that a season would happen this year. Suddenly that pessimism has turned into optimism over the past 24 hours.

Hopefully, the players and owners can agree to a deal within the next few days.