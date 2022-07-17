Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

DETROIT - OCTOBER 21: The Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals line up on the field before the start of Game One of the 2006 World Series on October 21, 2006 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A.

The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.

"We have a plan in place to get him some at-bats and get him back to being the offensive force that we know he's going to be,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said, via the Detroit News. “There is much less spotlight to do it at Triple A than it is to continue to do this in the big leagues."

In 83 games, Torkelson turned in an ugly .197/.282/.296 slash line with 76 strikeouts and only five home runs. He drove in 21 runs and scored 25 while playing exclusively at first base.

Torkelson played in 40 games in Triple-A last season, hitting .238 with 11 home runs, eight doubles and 27 RBI. He also walked 23 times while striking out 36 and posted an on-base percentage of .350.

Hinch said there is no set timetable for getting Torkelson back to the majors.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes to get him back to feeling good," he explained.