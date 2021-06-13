MLB World Loving The Diamondbacks’ New Uniforms

The Arizona Diamondbacks became the latest Major League Baseball team to reveal their special “City Connect” uniforms on Sunday. The drop came a few days early, much to the delight of baseball fans everywhere.

With their new threads, the Diamondbacks paid homage to the local Sonoran desert. The cream-colored uniforms still featured the club’s iconic “A” on the jersey’s sleeves and hats but prominently featured the word “Serpientes, “the Spanish word for “snakes,” across the chest.

The Diamondbacks announced their new uniforms earlier than the anticipated June 18 release date on the team’s official Twitter account.

Here’s a glimpse at Arizona’s “City Connect” threads:

The Diamondbacks new uniforms and apparel became just the latest release in MLB and Nike’s “City Connect” series. With their connection to the area and their fresh design, the jerseys quickly became fan favorites on social media on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect jerseys looking fresh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BPBoJTU1f7 — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) June 13, 2021

Nike and the Arizona Diamondbacks draw inspiration from the Sonoran Desert for their new @MLB City Connect jerseys 🏜🐍 https://t.co/EhxPN8abXE pic.twitter.com/sqSY6yB2Aw — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 13, 2021

The Diamondbacks’ new ‘Serpientes’ jerseys are absolutely perfect 🐍🔥 pic.twitter.com/3yWC6Z7pnc — BroBible (@BroBible) June 13, 2021

NEW: Diamondbacks City Connect jersey pic.twitter.com/FmIDxqQe47 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2021

The Diamondbacks will need to hope that their new uniforms translate to more success on the field. Arizona is currently 20-45 on the year and holds the worst record in the league.

MLB plans to release a handful of other “City Connect” uniforms before the 2021 season is over. The Giants and the Dodgers are still expected to debut their additions to the series, joining the Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Marlins, White Sox and Cubs as the teams to do so this year.

Here’s a look at the other release dates, per ESPN’s Joon Lee:

A look at all of the City Connect uniforms unveiled by MLB and Nike so far this season for the Red Sox, Marlins, White Sox and Cubs Still left on the calendar:

Diamondbacks – June 18

Giants – July 9

Dodgers – August pic.twitter.com/1NVInDYxLe — joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) June 8, 2021

Hopefully, the next few releases will be as appealing as the latest Arizona Diamondbacks debut.