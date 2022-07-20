Dick Vitale Reacts To Home Run Derby Brawl At Dodger Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Monday night, a brawl broke out at Dodger Stadium during the Home Run Derby. It was an ugly scene to say the last.

Two fans who appeared to be wearing Dodgers gear were throwing haymakers in the left field bleachers at the stadium.

Thankfully, some fans sitting near them tried their best to break it up.

Moments ago, legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale shared his thoughts on this brawl that took place at Dodger Stadium. He's obviously not thrilled that fights keep taking place at sporting events.

"Is this getting to be the theme at sporting events now? Recently it also took place at the ⁦@NBA⁩ Sumner League & yesterday ⁦@MLB⁩ All Star game," Vitale tweeted. "It is so so PATHETIC & those guilty must be criminally charged."

Vitale is right about fights like this being pathetic.

The whole point of attending a sporting event is to have fun and support your favorite team. There's just no reason for fans to exchange blows in the bleachers.

An official update on the two people involved in the Dodger Stadium brawl has not been issued.