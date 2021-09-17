Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius is having a season to forget. With the regular season almost over, the 31-year-old has a .217 batting average with 11 home runs and 47 RBI.

Gregorius believes his struggles at the plate this year are a result of an elbow condition called pseudogout, which is a form of arthritis. He claims he developed this elbow condition after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some people say it’s from the vaccine. I will say it’s likely from that, too,” Gregorius said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “But when you say that, everyone looks at you like you’re stupid because the vaccine is not supposed to be like that or give you that reaction.”

It would make sense for Gregorius to go through some growing pains now that he’s dealing with pseudogout. However, medical experts disagree that the COVID-19 vaccine created this problem.

Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, shot down Gregorius’ claim, saying “It has nothing to do with the vaccine.”

Didi Gregorius told reporters that he felt discomfort and swelling in his elbow after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical experts, however, said that a flare in Gregorius’ elbow wouldn’t last months because of the vaccine.

It’s worth noting that Gregorius had Tommy John surgery earlier in his career, so elbow pain isn’t something relatively new to him.

