Disturbing Details Emerge From Marcell Ozuna’s Arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on Saturday in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The two-time All-Star has been charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

Ozuna is accused of assaulting his wife. The alleged details of the incident are out from the Sandy Springs police, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

As you might imagine, they are ugly. Police allege that officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her into a wall. He is also accused of striking her with the cast on his arm.

Ozuna is currently on the injured list after breaking two fingers sliding into third base in a game last week.

The 30-year-old Ozuna likely faces punishment from Major League Baseball for this incident, in addition to the criminal charges that have been filed.

The two-time Silver Slugger is in the first year of a four-year, $65 million contract he signed with Atlanta this past offseason.

Ozuna spent last season with the Braves on a one-year deal, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 56 runs in the shortened campaign. He has also played for the Miami Marlins (2013-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (2018-19).