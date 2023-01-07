Dodgers Announce Decision On Pitcher Trevor Bauer

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Los Angeles Dodgers Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) stands behind a pitcher's mound during the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Dodgers designated All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment. As a result, they will eat $22.5 million on his remaining contract.

Bauer initially received a 324-game suspension from the MLB for violating the league's domestic violence policy. In December, his suspension was reduced to 194 games.

The Cy Young Award winner is now free to sign with any major league team for the $720,000 minimum.

Bauer released a statement shortly after the Dodgers designated him for assignment.

According to Bauer's statement, the Dodgers expressed a desire for him to pitch for the ballclub in 2023.

"While we were unable to communicate throughout the administrative leave and arbitration process, my representatives spoke to Dodgers leadership immediately following the arbitration decision," Bauer wrote. "Following two weeks of conversations around my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona yesterday who told me that they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year.

"While I am disappointed by the organization's decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I've received from the Dodgers clubhouse. I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere."

In his only season with the Dodgers, Bauer had a 2.59 ERA with an 8-5 record.

We'll find out soon what kind of market Bauer has at this stage in his career.