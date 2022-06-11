Dodgers Announce Unfortunate Update On Star Pitcher Walker Buehler

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 24: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

On Friday night, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler left his start against the San Francisco Giants early because of an elbow injury.

Following the game, Buehler told reporters that he felt something in his elbow after throwing a breaking ball.

"I threw a breaking ball in the third inning and it kind of grabbed a little bit and kind of didn't go away," Buehler said, via ESPN. "I tried to pitch through it to see if it would pop away. Sometimes that'll happen, but it didn't happen for me tonight."

The MRI results for Buehler aren't in just yet, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had an update on the All-Star pitcher this Saturday.

Roberts told reporters that Buehler will miss "a good bit of time" because of this injury.

The Dodgers will most likely have a timetable for Buehler's return available once they know what he's exactly dealing with.

Obviously, Buehler's absence will affect the Dodgers' rotation. Over the past four seasons, he has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball.

In 12 starts this season, Buehler has a 6-3 record with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts.