Dodgers Are Reportedly In Play For Big Free Agency Move

As we get deeper into the chaos of MLB free agency, one constant remains: The Los Angeles Dodgers targeting top players.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are eyeing reigning Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer. Per the report, the Dodgers are waiting to see what the market is like for the former Cincinnati Reds star.

Passan noted that the Dodgers are more interested in acquiring a right-handed bat for their infield. But they are reportedly a “possibility” if a market develops for Bauer.

Bauer led the National League with a 1.73 ERA and a 0.794 WHIP this past year. He led all of Major League Baseball with two shutouts in 11 games for the Reds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are monitoring the market for right-hander Trevor Bauer and could be a player depending on the price, sources tell ESPN. Focus for the Dodgers now remains on a right-handed infield bat, but Bauer and the Dodgers remain a possibility as his market develops. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2021

Prior to joining the Reds in 2019, Bauer was an ace for the Cleveland Indians. He broke out for the team in 2016, going 12-8 as a starter en route to a trip to the World Series. Bauer went 0-2 in his starts against the Cubs in that World Series though, but he continued to thrive in the regular season in the years to come.

In 2018 he made his first All-Star game, finishing that year with a 2.21 ERA while going 12-6 as a starter.

He was sent to Cincinnati the following year before the trade deadline, but couldn’t reclaim his All-Star form in the second half of the season.

Should the Dodgers be pursuing Trevor Bauer, or would a deal for him be a mistake?