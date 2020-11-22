The Dodgers Rumored To Be Pursuing Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in baseball last season. That season ended with a World Series championship, as the Dodgers took down the Tampa Bay Rays to win it all.

Los Angeles should enter the 2021 season among the favorites to win it all again. The Dodgers could jump to the front of the list if they can lock up a blockbuster trade.

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Dodgers are showing major interest in All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Colorado Rockies’ superstar infielder could be on the move this winter. Bowden believes a trade to Los Angeles will happen.

MLB.com confirmed that the Dodgers have interest in him:

One source said Thursday that the Dodgers — who have liked Arenado for years — remain interested in trading for him. If anything, there are more reasons to believe in the viability of an Arenado trade with the Dodgers today than last offseason, when his future was a dominant industry topic. The Rockies must remain open-minded to trading Arenado for a variety of reasons: Even with him, their chances of finishing ahead of the Dodgers and Padres in 2021 are not especially good; Arenado can opt out of his contract and sign elsewhere following the ’21 season, leaving the Rockies with only a Draft pick as compensation; and if Arenado doesn’t opt out, he’s due $164 million from ’22 through ’26, a significant obligation as the Rockies contemplate the financial implications of COVID-19.

Arenado would be a huge addition to the Dodgers, especially with third baseman Justin Turner set to hit free agency.

The Rockies third baseman is among the best fielders in the game and he’d be a middle-of-the-order bat for Los Angeles, too.

Good luck stopping the Dodgers in 2021 if this one goes through.