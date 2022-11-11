Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw Reportedly Nearing New Contract

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It doesn't look like Clayton Kershaw is going to be a free agent for very long.

Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing an agreement on a one-year contract, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. The deal will keep Kershaw in Dodger blue for a 16th season.

The 34-year-old lefty, who signed a one-year contract with LA last offseason as well, made his ninth All-Star Game in 2022, compiling a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 22 starts.

Kershaw did miss time with back and pelvis injuries, but clearly performed well when healthy.

In his lone postseason start in 2022, Kershaw earned a no-decision in Game 2 of the NLDS. He worked five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

Kershaw has posted a 197-87 overall record with the Dodgers since 2008, winning three Cy Young Awards and the 2014 National League MVP.