Dave Roberts Updates The Plan For Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw won’t be able to pitch for the Dodgers tonight, but the team is still hopeful he’ll be a factor at some point in the NLCS.

Los Angeles scratched Kershaw from his scheduled start tonight due to back spasms. The big lefty was supposed to get the ball in Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves, who beat the Dodgers 5-1 in the NLCS opener on Monday.

Instead, Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place. When he spoke with the media this afternoon, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also confirmed Kershaw won’t start Game 3 tomorrow night.

However, he did reiterate that the Dodgers do plan on having Kershaw available at some point in the series.

Dave Roberts sounds very optimistic about Clayton Kershaw. He won't start Game 3. Sounds more like the Dodgers are giving him extra rest for his back, which acted up on Saturday and isn't related to his early-season back injury. "This is a little bit of a spasm," Roberts said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 13, 2020

Kershaw posted a 6-2 record with a 2.16 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 58.1 innings during the shortened 2020 regular season. His ERA was the lowest it has been since 2016.

First pitch of Game 2 between the Dodgers and Braves is set for 6:05 p.m. ET tonight on FS1. Gonsolin, who is filling in for Kershaw, will oppose impressive Braves rookie Ian Anderson.

Gonsolin has not started a game in over two weeks, but did compile a 2-2 record with a 2.31 ERA and 0.836 WHIP in nine appearances (eight starts) this season. This will be the right-hander’s first postseason appearance.