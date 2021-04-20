Dave Roberts Shares Mookie Betts’ X-Ray Results

It looks like the Los Angeles Dodgers got good news on Mookie Betts after the star outfielder was drilled in right forearm by a pitch in Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says X-rays on Betts’ arm were negative. The four-time All-Star is sore today and will not start tonight’s game, but it doesn’t sound like a long-term issue.

Los Angeles is off tomorrow before starting a four-game series with the San Diego Padres on Thursday, so it seems like Roberts is aiming to get his best player two days off after he was hit.

“I just want to make sure that it doesn’t affect his throwing or his swing, so I think that he’s pretty honest with me,” Roberts said after last night’s game. “So if he feels like he can play, then he’ll be in there.”

Betts is currently hitting .292 batting average with two home runs, 11 runs score, two RBI and two stolen bases this season.

He finished second in the National League MVP voting in 2020 as he helped the Dodgers win the World Series.