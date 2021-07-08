Dodgers Make Decision On Trevor Bauer Merchandise

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly decided to take a small step to distance themselves from starting pitcher Trevor Bauer after the recent allegations of sexual assault made against the 30-year-old.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers reportedly canceled Trevor Bauer bobblehead night on Aug. 19 and decided to remove all merchandise containing the pitcher’s name or likeness from their team stores. The organization released a statement explaining that it “did not feel it was appropriate” to hold the promotion or to sell Bauer-related merchandise “while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department.”

The decision to cancel the bobblehead night and remove memorabilia from team stores and the club’s online shop comes after MLB placed Bauer on seven-day paid administrative leave last Friday. The league announced that it will conduct an investigation concurrently with the Pasadena Police Department’s criminal investigation into allegations that the Dodgers pitcher choked and punched a woman during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” MLB said in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

The woman has been granted a temporary ex parte restraining order. Bauer will have a chance to respond to the allegations at a formal hearing scheduled for July 23.

The 30-year-old pitcher joined the Dodgers this offseason when he agreed to a three-year, $102 million contract after winning the Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020.

Bauer started this year 8-5 in 17 starting with a 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched.

