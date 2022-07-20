Dodgers Fans Had 2-Word Chant For Juan Soto Last Night

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are wasting no time when it comes to recruiting Washington Nationals star Juan Soto.

During the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, the fans at Dodger Stadium chanted "Future Dodger" at Soto while he was in the outfield.

After listening to this chant for a few seconds, Soto turned around to greet the fans.

It was announced over the weekend that Washington will "entertain" trade offers for Soto. This decision was made after he rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension.

Soto recently addressed his future with the Nationals and all the uncertainty that surrounds it.

"It feels really uncomfortable," Soto said, via ESPN. "You don't know what to trust. But at the end of the day, it's out of my hands in what decision they make."

Soto, 23, is considered one of the best sluggers in the game. He's batting .250 this season with 20 homers and 43 RBIs.

With the All-Star Game in the books, MLB teams can start the sweepstakes for Soto. Whether the Dodgers have enough assets to make an intriguing offer to the Nationals is unclear at this time.