Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to Game Three of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts.

Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series.

Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager.

According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for the 2023 season.

"Per a source, Dave Roberts is expected to return as Dodgers manager in 2023 That answers one big question entering the offseason. But several others still remain after the team's NLDS defeat," Harris of the LA Times reports.

The Dodgers have been the MLB's best franchise for the past decade or so, but they only have one World Series, in the pandemic-shortened season.

Is bringing Roberts back the right move?