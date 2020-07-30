Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Reacts To Joe Kelly’s Suspension

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly received a harsh suspension from Major League Baseball for his actions during the Dodgers-Astros ball-game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks the suspension is too “aggressive.”

Kelly was at the forefront of a bench-clearing brawl during Tuesday night’s game. The Dodgers reliever threw several pitches that either hit or came close to hitting several Astros players, including Alex Bregman and Carlos Correra.

It was Kelly’s mocking of Correra that sparked a heated confrontation between the two, leading to both ball-club’s benches clearing. MLB issued an eight-game suspension to the Dodgers reliever as a result.

It’s a bit hypocritical of Major League Baseball to issue such a lengthy suspension to a reliever who was acting in the way he did because of the Astros’ cheating scandal, a scandal which resulted in zero player suspensions. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks the suspension is way too “aggressive,” especially for a reliever.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on the Joe Kelly 8-game suspension: "For a relief pitcher, to me, that's too aggressive. There are a lot of guys who are upset about the severity.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2020

There’s no excusing pitchers purposefully throwing at players, especially if a pitch comes close to a player’s head. Kelly absolutely deserved a suspension.

But Major League Baseball could’ve preemptively nipped this situation in the bud by suspending Astros players for their involvement in the cheating scandal.

This likely won’t be the last time Houston’s involved in a confrontation this season.