Dodgers, Mookie Betts Reportedly Close To Massive Contract Extension

Sorry, Boston Red Sox fans, it doesn’t look like Mookie Betts will be returning following his stay in Los Angeles this season.

According to a report from Red Sox insider Lou Merloni, Betts is close to an extension with the Dodgers. Merloni reports Betts will earn upward of $350 million over at least 10 years.

“Mookie will remain in LA for a very very long time,” Merloni said on Twitter earlier this morning. “10+ yrs for BIG $$. Between 350-400 [million].”

It’s a mssive contract for the star outfielder. Red Sox fans, though, won’t be happy with the news considering Boston offered him a contract extension which he turned down.

Sorry @Jared_Carrabis your dream scenario may come to an end within the next couple days, I’m told. Mookie will remain in LA for a very very long time. 10+ yrs for BIG $$. Between 350-400. @WEEI @OMFonWEEI — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) July 22, 2020

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox offered Betts a $300 million extension. Betts decided not to sign the deal and Boston then traded he and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers.

Betts didn’t sound too broken up about the decision to walk away.

“Once I make a decision, I make a decision,” Betts said via ESPN. “I’m not going back to question myself. I don’t worry about that. The market will be what the market is. We’ll just kind of cross that bridge when we get there. But for right now, it’s just the [health and safety] things that I’m worried about. That whole thing [free agency] is on the back burner.”

In the end, it looks like he’ll ink an even larger deal with the Dodgers.