Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Pitcher Has Passed Away

A former Los Angeles Dodgers standout pitcher passed away this weekend.

Ron Perranoski, one of the best relief pitchers in franchise history, died on Friday night at his home in Vero Beach, Florida. The former MLB pitcher was 84 years old.

The former left-handed relief pitcher is one of the best in team history. He played for the team from 1961-67 and again in 1972. His Major League Baseball career spanned from 1961-73.

Perranoski was a four-time World Series champion (two as a player and two as a coach) and twice led the American League in saves. The Dodgers announced the news on social media.

“The Dodgers mourn the passing of Ron Perranoski, one of the Dodgers’ greatest lefthanded relievers of all-time. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” the team announced on Twitter.

Perranoski was in Major League Baseball for several decades, first as a player and later as a coach. He served as a coach for the Dodgers from 1981-94 and for the Giants from 1997-99.

The former relief pitcher died of complications from a long illness, his sister Pat Zailo told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Our thoughts are with Ron’s friends and family during this time. May he rest in peace.