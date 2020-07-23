Dodgers Place Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw On Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night for the second part of the MLB’s new Opening Day.

Thee rivalry game was supposed to see Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto take the mound against Clayton Kershaw. Unfortunately, it looks like Kershaw won’t be on the mound tonight.

Los Angeles announced it placed Kershaw on the injured list with what the team is calling “back stiffness.” After suffering the injury, the Dodgers scratched Kershaw from the lineup.

Dustin May will now take over as the Opening Day pitcher for the Dodgers. Here’s the news from MLB insider Pedro Moura.

Clayton Kershaw is hurt. The Dodgers say they have placed him on the IL with back stiffness. Dustin May is back up. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) July 23, 2020

Kershaw is headed into his 13th season in Major League Baseball. He remains one of the game’s most dominant pitchers – despite some struggles in the playoffs.

The big lefty went 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 29 appearances (28 starts) during the 2019 season.

Kershaw has dealt with his fair share of injuries in the past. However, it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of the game this time. “Back stiffness” doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but it can linger for weeks.

Obviously the Dodgers will take every precaution necessary to make sure he’s ready to go for the rest of the 2020 season.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are set for first pitch at 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.