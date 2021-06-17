The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect.

Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.

“The Dodgers traded RHP Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league LHP Kelvin Bautista,” the Dodgers announced on Thursday, via Twitter.

Dennis Santana is capable of becoming a solid addition to the Rangers’ bullpen. He’ll first need to improve his consistency. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are getting Kelvin Bautista in exchange for Santana.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, aren’t suffering a championship hangover this season. L.A. is 41-27 so far this year, two full games behind the San Francisco Giants and four games ahead of the San Diego Padres.

The Giants are, without a doubt, one of the biggest surprises of the baseball season so far. They’re 43-25, which marks one of the best records in baseball this season. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not they’re able to keep up their pace throughout the rest of the year.

Meanwhile in the AL West, the Rangers find themselves in last at 25-43. It’s a full rebuild at the moment. They’re clearly hoping Dennis Santana can prove to be a worthwhile contribution in years to come.